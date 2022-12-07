Here's How Fast The Aston Martin Vantage Really Is
Aston Martin is known to even non-car enthusiasts as the car of choice for James Bond. The brand's cars are suave, refined, and pack a punch, much like Bond himself. The brand has even introduced the Valkyrie, an F1-inspired, road-legal supercar, and a new EV, the DB6 to the consumer market. To gearheads around the world, Aston Martin is renowned for making some of the best-looking cars today that not only ooze luxury while parked next to a yacht but are at their absolute finest going fast. The 1960s-era Aston Martin DB5 of Bond fame, will do 142 miles per hour at full tilt and go from 0-60 in 7.1 respectable and well-mannered seconds, according to Aston Martin
The Aston Martin Vantage, however, is one of the longest-running models for the automaker and was first rolled out of the factory in 1977. That car's 5.3-liter V8 produced 380 horsepower. It was able to reach a top speed of 170 miles per hour, proving it to be not just a symbol of a fat checkbook (via Aston Martin). The current Vantage comes in two distinct powerplant flavors, a robust V8 that Aston fans are used to and a fire-breathing dragon of a V12.
A beautiful missile
The V8 Vantage may seem like the "lesser" model, especially when a V12 configuration is in play. But that may not truly be the case for the Vantage's base model. The V8 Vantage has a top speed of a brisk 195 miles per hour and will get to 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 3.6 seconds with the help of its 4-liter twin-turbo V8 (via Aston Martin). The V8 version starts at "just" $146,986 according to Car and Driver. Although you could buy a few Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats for that price, you definitely won't be as stylish as you are when driving an Aston.
The Vantage equipped with a V12 is where the lineup really shines. Aston Martin only made 333 models with this engine. With a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds, the V12 Vantage will top out at 200 miles per hour and make every other car nearby cry with jealous rage while doing it (via Aston Martin). That relatively small 5.2-liter V12 puts out exactly 700 horsepower. At roughly the cost of a house, the V12 model retails at $301,386 (via Car and Driver). Going that fast is not cheap, but that's the price you pay for style.