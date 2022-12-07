Here's How Fast The Aston Martin Vantage Really Is

Aston Martin is known to even non-car enthusiasts as the car of choice for James Bond. The brand's cars are suave, refined, and pack a punch, much like Bond himself. The brand has even introduced the Valkyrie, an F1-inspired, road-legal supercar, and a new EV, the DB6 to the consumer market. To gearheads around the world, Aston Martin is renowned for making some of the best-looking cars today that not only ooze luxury while parked next to a yacht but are at their absolute finest going fast. The 1960s-era Aston Martin DB5 of Bond fame, will do 142 miles per hour at full tilt and go from 0-60 in 7.1 respectable and well-mannered seconds, according to Aston Martin

The Aston Martin Vantage, however, is one of the longest-running models for the automaker and was first rolled out of the factory in 1977. That car's 5.3-liter V8 produced 380 horsepower. It was able to reach a top speed of 170 miles per hour, proving it to be not just a symbol of a fat checkbook (via Aston Martin). The current Vantage comes in two distinct powerplant flavors, a robust V8 that Aston fans are used to and a fire-breathing dragon of a V12.