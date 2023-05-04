5 Of The Best Engines Ever Put In A Chevy Truck

Once the sole domain of farmers and construction trades, pickup trucks have become increasingly popular as do-everything family transportation. For 2022, the top three selling vehicles in the United States of any type were the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and Dodge Ram, respectively. As such, their once utilitarian engines, more concerned with torque and reliability, have gradually been replaced with increasingly performance-oriented options.

With many automakers focusing the majority of their resources on electrification, Chevrolet's parent company, General Motors, bucked that trend by announcing in January 2023 an $854 million investment into developing and building a new sixth-generation small block V8 engine. Much of the motivation for continuing the Chevy V8's lineage is the existence of trucks and SUVs, which have proven a challenge to electrify without hampering range while hauling and towing.

So, to botch a quote by Mark Twain, the death of the internal combustion engine has been greatly exaggerated. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best engines that ever graced a Chevy pickup truck. And surprise, there's even one non-V8 on the list.