Everything Chevy Fans Should Know About 'OBS' Trucks

Humans love to attach labels and acronyms to just about everything. From sports (MLB, NFL, NBA) to government entities (FBI, IRS, NATO), people (JFK, LBJ, RBG), and everything in between (IBM, NBC, YMCA), we can't stop shortening the name of things. Even our texting "language" is filled with acronyms ("LOL," "OMG," "TGIF").

Car enthusiasts are no different. Between what is generally considered the decade from 1988 to 1998, Chevrolet trucks were built on the C/K GMT400 body style (some sources include trucks through 1999, while others say 2000 or even 2002). Now, they're known colloquially as "OBS" trucks: the term can mean "old body style" or "original body style," but both mean roughly the same thing.

The confusion stems from the fact that both Chevy and GMC shared the 4th generation C/K platform (internally referred to as "GMT400"), but named their respective trucks differently. Chevy used C/K, while GMC's full-sized truck was known as the Sierra.

After a few years, the C/K platform naming convention was used by both on the big SUVs as well. It can be found on the Chevy C/K, Blazer, Tahoe, and Suburban, while GMC used it on the Sierra, Yukon, and its own iteration of the Suburban. So ... not confusing at all.

Chevy/GMC "Square Body" trucks that came before the GMT400 typically apply to models made between 1973 and 1987. Trucks that came after (between 1999 and 2006) are referred to as GMT800s. The GMT400s are generally considered the sweet spot between the uber boxy "Square Body" trucks, and the softer rounded edges of the 800s.