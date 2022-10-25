11 Classic Pickup Trucks That Are Affordable Today

In many ways, the pickup is the backbone of America. Pickups do work for both personal and commercial purposes, serving to move our belongings to new homes and to haul plumbing and electrical equipment for repairs. There are countless jobs made easier by having a truck. Historically, trucks were built to do a job and not much else. However, with time, pickups have become much more comfortable, capable, and usable machines. Trucks used for personal transportation used to be rare and the trucks available were much more austere. But times change and so do the machines we use and that has made for radical transformations in the modern pickup truck.

Since trucks have such a high level of utility, they tend to keep their value longer than comparable cars of the same age. The higher values of some models tend to extend even when the truck has aged to the point of being called a classic or antique. Today, most Ford or Chevy full-size trucks built before 1990 are seeing their values go up extraordinarily high. Old square-body Chevy trucks in good condition are seeing values of $15,000 to 20,000 today, and Fords are equally valuable. Other models are more reasonable. Considering an affordable classic to be around the $10,000 or less price range that can be driven and won't be an embarrassing eyesore in your driveway, these are 11 classic pickup trucks that remain affordable today.