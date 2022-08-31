Towing Hurts EV Range Way More Than You Think

As of now, most electric vehicles are used as commuters. Driving without a heavy load ensures that drivers get the best range and puts less stress on the battery. That's not a bad thing at all. But sooner or later, EVs are going to do the majority of the heavy lifting.

Owners likely aren't going to use a Nissan Leaf to tow a trailer. But EV trucks like the Rivian R1T and F-150 Lightning are now on the scene with towing capacities that closely mirror their ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts. Rivian's truck can tow 11,000 pounds, according to Autotrader, and the Ford can tow 10,000 pounds. That capacity easily allows owners to tow a trailer full of building materials, other cars, or a camper.

According to HowStuffWorks, the average car loses about 40% of its average fuel economy when towing a load. However, diesel engines are about 12% more efficient when it comes to power per gallon of fuel.

EVs, on the other hand, suffer quite a bit more while they are towing. While torque is less of a problem with EVs, towing puts a ton of stress on the batteries and can seriously hurt the vehicle's range.