The 8 Best Supercharged Cars Ever Made, Ranked

Superchargers are fascinating devices that use power directly from the engine to force more air into the cylinders to create more power at the crank. They have been used since the early days of auto manufacturing. For many years, the preferred way to achieve more power was to add displacement and make larger engines. American muscle cars are the epitome of this concept. Sometimes a larger engine is not possible or practical.

Superchargers come in a few basic configurations, notes Auto Trends. A Roots-type uses two long rotors that mesh to force air through the housing. This increases airflow more than it compresses it. A twin-screw supercharger is similar to the Roots type, but the screws have increased surface area and it also compresses the air as flow increases. Centrifugal superchargers use an impeller similar to those found on turbochargers to boost pressure in the intake manifold. Centrifugal superchargers are generally mounted as an accessory whereas the others are usually installed directly on the intake manifold. Despite the varied mechanics of these devices, they all increase power by providing more oxygen to burn in the combustion chamber.

Some of the fastest cars are equipped with superchargers. We have compiled a list of some of the best based on not just total power output, but also their significance to the history of automaking as well as the styling of the car. So, starting from the bottom of the list up to the best, here are the eight best supercharged cars.