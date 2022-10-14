Everything You Should Know About The First Car Ever Invented

It can be hard to put into words just how influential the automobile has been on society, contributing to advancements in transportation, industry, and even pop culture. While the train and steamship offered rapid movement of people unheard of in the century before, the automobile did the same, but on an individual basis. The advancements in engineering and manufacturing through the Industrial Revolution paved the way for a self-powered carriage to be built. The internal combustion engine was first created in 1859 and found its first usage mostly in stationary industrial applications. However, it sparked ideas in clever men who would begin work to create self-propelled machines using these new engines.

The first gentleman to successfully create an application of the internal combustion engine for a self-propelled vehicle was Carl Benz. He mounted a single-cylinder gasoline-powered engine on a custom-made frame of his own creation, building the first car. It had three wheels and was steered by a tiller. It was not fast, nor was it flashy, but it worked. It also did not take long for his idea to catch on as multiple companies began sprouting up around Europe and America building their own version of horseless carriages, with dozens of companies existing by the 1890s. It is likely that had Benz not thought of this idea, someone else would have. Regardless, the first car was the invention of Carl Benz, and here is everything you should know about it.