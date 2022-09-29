This Aston Martin James Bond Stunt Car Just Sold For Millions

There are few other movie cars quite as iconic as the Aston Martin DB5 featured in numerous James Bond films. The only cars that maybe come close are Herbie the Love Bug and the Trans Am from "Smokey and the Bandit," and neither of those cars is equipped with machine guns behind the headlights.

From Sean Connery's portrayal of Bond in the 1960s to today's Bond played by Daniel Craig, Aston Martins have been a staple in most of the movies, especially the DB5. Aston Martin DB5s, particularly the models associated with James Bond, are well known for fetching huge amounts at auction. Three years ago, a Bond-featured DB5 sold for $6.4 million at auction. Today, as part of the 60 Years of James Bond charity auction held by Christie's in London, another Bond car went for millions. This car was a replica that starred in the newest movie, "No Time to Die."