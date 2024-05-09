Why GM Discontinued The Chevy Malibu In 2024

The Chevy Malibu is done, according to a report by Reuters, and will officially end production in November of this year. As to why Chevy has ended the nameplate of one its longest-running cars, there are a number of reasons. First, American automakers sell very few sedans nowadays. Ford axed all of its cars in 2018, Stellantis (the owner of Dodge) will only have the Dodge Charger in the future, and Chevy discontinued the Impala and Volt a number of years ago, leaving the now-deceased Malibu as the only contemporary Chevy sedan. Only Cadillac is still clinging to sedans.

Secondly, the Malibu is not part of General Motors' plans for an electrified future. There was briefly a hybrid version of the Malibu, but that wasn't enough to stay its sentence. General Motors is reportedly dumping $390 million in to its newly electric-vehicle-focused plant in Kansas. The Fairfax Assembly in Kansas City, KS, will be the final home of the Malibu, before the plant is converted and retooled to build the next Chevy Bolt.