2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT Review: SUV Or Wagon, This Turbo Flagship Stands Out

Subaru Outbacks are not luxury cars, at least historically. Sure, there are a lot of features that are nice to have, like all-wheel drive and a lot of storage space, but you can get those features on an old Toyota Sienna minivan. Practicality, however, is not a luxury feature. Leather, heated, ventilated, and seemingly infinitely adjustable seats, a huge panoramic sunroof, a powerful sound system, and charging ports everywhere are luxury features.

The 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT has all of these features and an upgraded engine in addition to the inherent sensibility of an Outback. Is this a textbook example of putting leather on the seats and hoping it passes as a Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain wagon? Or is it something else entirely? Cars tend to prove their worth on long road trips, so that's exactly what I did with the 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT. But it wasn't a camping trip or a jaunt out West. I took the Outback to see the solar eclipse.