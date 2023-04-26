2023 Volvo V60 Cross Country Review: Unconventional Appeal

Despite being one of the first automakers to fit its cars with a vertically oriented, tablet-like infotainment screen, Volvo's had a decidedly rocky history with its onboard software. The original Sensus Connect tech didn't have adequate processing power, but the new, Google-powered system seems to have righted many of the automaker's past wrongs. The tiled home screen layout is easy to navigate, and the 9-inch display itself is bright and colorful. Apple CarPlay works perfectly, but Android Auto is not available. The Google Assistant is linked to the native infotainment system, at least, and easily understands most natural language voice commands.

The V60 Cross Country comes standard with a digital gauge cluster, but it's not nearly as pretty or feature rich as what you'll find in other luxury cars. The design could either be described as drab or minimalist, depending on how you look at it, and the only bit of reconfigurability seems to be the option to turn a map overlay on or off.

Happily, safety tech is a Volvo hallmark, so it comes as no surprise that the V60 Cross Country is stacked with active and passive assistance systems. Blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, low- and high-speed collision mitigation, lane-departure warning, a lane-keeping aid and more are all included at no extra cost. Ditto Volvo's Pilot Assist suite, which combines the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist functions to make highway driving a little easier.