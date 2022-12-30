2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge Review: Plug-In Hybrid Shuts Down Electric Skeptics

The most obvious is range, with the EPA suggesting you could get 36 miles of electric-only driving from a full charge. Clearly, you'll need to be driving with a little restraint for that — and probably using the "B" high-regen mode, which can bring the XC60 Recharge to a full halt for one-pedal driving — and you don't get the maximum power in Pure EV-only mode, but it's a nice look ahead to what the Volvo EX90 will be offering in a couple of years time.

The onboard charger tops out at 3.7 kW; with a Level 2 charger, you're looking at around 5 hours for a complete recharge. There's no DC fast charging support, though I suspect most PHEV owners aren't using public chargers in the same way that those with fully-electric cars might.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The other advantage to the bigger battery, though, is when it comes to the sticker price. Though the perks around buying electrified vehicles are changing, for the moment you can get up to $7,500 in federal tax incentives on the XC60 Recharge. The old version, with the smaller battery, only qualified for part of that.

Volvo's transition between gas and electric power is smooth, and the gearbox is slushy in all the best ways. I just wish there was a quicker way to access the various drive modes. Older versions of the XC60 had a dedicated knob in the center console to scroll through them, but the arrival of this new infotainment system has seen them relegated to the settings pages.