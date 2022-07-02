2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range Review: Firmly Niche

Volvo's best-selling SUV in the US arguably needs little introduction, but the subtle white square on the front and back of the 2022 XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range is worth calling out. It's the mark that this particular compact luxury SUV isn't just a family hauler but a clandestine performance car too, though still with the green credibility of a plug-in hybrid, but the 2022 model year brings more benefits than just that.

The T8 part of this XC60's lengthy name refers to the engine. As has been the case for some years now, Volvo only has one core engine in its US line-up: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Some models pack a supercharger on top of that, too. The T8, meanwhile, makes it a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) under its "Recharge" range.

Specifically, it's an electric AWD PHEV system, though to be a little confusing there are actually two versions of the T8 eAWD on offer. The XC60 T8 Standard form has both turbocharging and supercharging, 19 miles of pure electric range according to the EPA's testing, and a 57 MPGe combined rating. It'll do 0-60 mph in 5.0 seconds, Volvo says.