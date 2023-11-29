2025 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban First Look: Biggest Issue Fixed But Something's Missing

It's fair to say the stakes are high for the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. Having arguably created the blueprint for the full-size SUV segment, the three-row duo now find themselves sporting conspicuous target signs as rivals promise snappier styling, brisker driving dynamics, and more gadgets to play with.

Chevrolet's answer is to raise its game, inside and out. The new Tahoe and Suburban — the latter being the lengthier of the two — debut updated exterior styling and a serious improvement in cabin comforts, not to mention introducing technology not seen on any other GM model. All the same, some of Chevy's decisions here could have you scratching your head: particularly when it comes to drivetrain choices, and what seem like some obvious omissions under the hood.

Sales are expected to begin late in 2024, with pricing announced closer to that point; the 2025 Suburban and Tahoe will be manufactured at GM's Arlington Assembly plant in Texas.