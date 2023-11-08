2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition Review: Fast Cop Cosplay Comes At A Cost

Chevrolet doesn't quite describe it as such, but you could certainly see the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition as cop cosplay. If you've ever glanced at the menacing SUV poised in the center of the highway and thought "I wish I could drive that" (rather than "wait, was I going over the limit just then?"), the fact that this consumer truck is heavily inspired by the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle, or PPV, could be quite the selling point.

Coaxing more speed out of the 6.2-liter V8 is the start, quickly followed by a law enforcement-spec suspension and wheel upgrade. Burlier brakes, trim-specific dampers and stabilizing, and a louder exhaust all add their talents, finished off with a unique style package. With the fancy Radiant Red paint and a couple of other extras, the SUV you see here is $79,510 (plus $1,895 destination).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That's not cheap, but then again the market for big SUVs has arguably never been fiercer. Question is, though, does Chevy's cop-copy hold up with a civilian behind the wheel?