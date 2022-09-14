Chevy Made The Tahoe RST Even Faster
Chevrolet has unleashed the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition at the North American Auto Show 2022, with the newest RST Performance Edition introducing significant go-fast and handle-better improvements to make it the most powerful and sporty handling Tahoe the automaker has offered so far. Equipped with a burly 6.2-liter V8 engine with revised intake and exhaust systems, the Tahoe RST Performance Edition has more power and torque while benefitting from pursuit-rated enhancements derived from the Tahoe PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle).
A standard Tahoe RST has a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The outgoing Tahoe RST — with the optional 6.2-liter V8 — had 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. But in the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition, we're talking about 13 more horses and seven more pound-foot, hiking the output to a heady 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque total.
"The 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition is designed for those who want the best of both worlds," Scott Bell, Chevrolet vice president, said of the new flagship, "the everyday comfort and capability of a full-size SUV along with the driving excitement of a true performance vehicle."
Pursuit-rated performance
The power increase is courtesy of Chevy's performance induction and exhaust system, that improves the airflow while reducing engine back-pressure. The result is zero to 60 mph in 5.78 seconds and a 124 mph top speed, thanks to a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, it crosses the quarter-mile in 14.2-seconds at 97 mph, a hair quicker than a base Tahoe RST. Those are impressive numbers for a family SUV that can still tow up to 7,200 pounds.
Equipped with Brembo front and rear brakes — with Torch Red calipers and 25% larger front rotors — the Tahoe RST Performance Edition hauls to a stop from 60 mph in 133 feet, a decent improvement over the base RST's 139.4 feet. "We have carefully tuned this vehicle to handle speed with confidence and control that is immediately apparent behind the wheel," said Dominique Lester, chief engineer.
Moreover, the fastest and best-handling Chevy Tahoe has pursuit-rated underpinnings to make it dance around corners like never before. It has police-spec springs, dampers, stabilizer bars, and police-rated chassis tuning, including a 10 mm front and 20 mm rear lower ride height. Inside, the Tahoe RST Performance Edition has the Luxury Package that includes advanced safety tech and posh features like a heated steering wheel and heated second-row seats, among many other standard features.
The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition package adds about $8,525 to a standard RST's sub-$65k MSRP, and is exclusively available to the Tahoe RST with a 6.2-liter V8. Production will begin in late 2022 at the General Motors Arlington assembly plant in Texas.