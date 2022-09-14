Chevy Made The Tahoe RST Even Faster

Chevrolet has unleashed the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition at the North American Auto Show 2022, with the newest RST Performance Edition introducing significant go-fast and handle-better improvements to make it the most powerful and sporty handling Tahoe the automaker has offered so far. Equipped with a burly 6.2-liter V8 engine with revised intake and exhaust systems, the Tahoe RST Performance Edition has more power and torque while benefitting from pursuit-rated enhancements derived from the Tahoe PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle).

Chevrolet

A standard Tahoe RST has a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The outgoing Tahoe RST — with the optional 6.2-liter V8 — had 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. But in the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition, we're talking about 13 more horses and seven more pound-foot, hiking the output to a heady 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque total.

"The 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition is designed for those who want the best of both worlds," Scott Bell, Chevrolet vice president, said of the new flagship, "the everyday comfort and capability of a full-size SUV along with the driving excitement of a true performance vehicle."