2021 Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is reporting for duty

Chevrolet released the first pursuit-rated package of the Tahoe in 1997. And now, Chevy released two special law enforcement packages of the 2021 Tahoe SUV. The Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is engineered for patrolling and high-speed pursuits while the Tahoe Special Service Vehicle (SSV) is designed for towing and off-roading.

“Tahoe is the most aspirational vehicle in the law enforcement industry,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of GM Fleet. “By listening to the needs of officers from around the country, we have built the best Tahoe ever.”

Let’s start with the heart of it all. The Tahoe PPV and Tahoe SSV are motivated by a standard 5.3-liter V8 engine. How Chevy resisted the urge to deploy the optional 6.2-liter V8 in either the Tahoe PPV or SSV is beyond us, but the smaller mill has plenty of oomph. In the Tahoe PPV, Chevy installed the rocker covers from the LT4 engine of the Camaro ZL1 to improve crankcase ventilation. The revised cooling systems for the engine oil and transmission fluid now offer sustainable cooling performance during those intense, high-speed pursuits.

But power is nothing without sufficient control, so Chevy worked closely with Firestone to develop a set of bespoke pursuit-rated all-season tires. The result is the Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires that offer stellar traction, dependable all-season grip, and shorter stopping distances for a sportier driving feel. The tires are mounted on 20-inch wheels while the aggressive stance is further enhanced by a lower ride height.

Meanwhile, the suspension mods are a gearhead’s dream with monotube dampers, lowering springs, and stiffer stabilizer bars to improve handling and cornering. Chevy also gave the Tahoe PPV a stronger set of Brembo six-piston aluminum monoblock calipers with 16-inch rotors. Rounding up the upgrades is a heavy-duty clutch-type limited-slip differential and a speedometer-certified 140 mph top speed.

The interior was also given some love. The front seats are designed to provide extra hip room to accommodate officers wearing a utility belt. The Tahoe PPV and SSV are also fitted with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, an HD rear vision camera, and a rear park assist system.

Active safety features include forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking among other things. Special equipment includes a larger 760-amp auxiliary battery to allow lighting equipment, video systems, mobile data terminals, and police radios to operate even when the engine is not running.

The 2021 Chevy Tahoe PPV is available in two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive while the Tahoe SSV is exclusively offered in all-wheel-drive. The first deliveries to various law enforcement units are expected to commence by early 2021.