2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Is An Off-Road Wagon Even Americans Can Love
The United States does not always get the most bonkers cars from European brands like Mercedes-Benz. But that is not the case with the 2024 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain. You'll be able to drive it from sea to shining sea.
The All-Terrain wagon, according to a press release, will be the second iteration of the newest E-Class Stateside, and it's a little more than an E-Class Estate with a lift kit. It has air suspension for all four wheels and the brand's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. It sports subtle body cladding and a front fascia that's specific to the All-Terrain. A lighted grille is, of course, an optional extra if you want to proclaim to the world that you're driving a fast Mercedes wagon in the dirt. 18-inch wheels are standard, but 19 and even 20-inch wheels can be added on as options. The powertrain is a mild-hybrid system powered by a 3-liter inline-six that generates a healthy 375 horsepower. That translates to a limited top speed of 130 miles per hour and a zero-60 time of 4.6 seconds, pretty quick for a big luxury wagon.
A luxury wagon for the dirt
This generation of E-Class wagon is much bigger than earlier estates and that translates to 64.6 cubic feet of storage room with all the seats folded down. The overall wheelbase stands at 116.6 inches, which Mercedes says will allow for a more comfortable and spacious back seat for passengers. With a Mercedes, you are occasionally the one being driven to places as opposed to actually driving.
The interior infotainment system and climate controls are powered by Mercedes' own MBUX operating system which strives to make the interior as comfortable as technologically possible. You can create your own "routines" that augment the interior mood lights, heated seats, and climate control to make sure the car is warm enough or cool enough to comfortably drive in whatever environment you find yourself in. It can be an oasis in the desert, or an igloo in the Arctic depending on your tastes.
Mercedes has not announced a price ahead of its release to dealerships in 2024, but the prior model of the E-Class All-Terrain wagon started at $71,250.