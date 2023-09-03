2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Is An Off-Road Wagon Even Americans Can Love

The United States does not always get the most bonkers cars from European brands like Mercedes-Benz. But that is not the case with the 2024 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain. You'll be able to drive it from sea to shining sea.

Mercedes-Benz

The All-Terrain wagon, according to a press release, will be the second iteration of the newest E-Class Stateside, and it's a little more than an E-Class Estate with a lift kit. It has air suspension for all four wheels and the brand's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. It sports subtle body cladding and a front fascia that's specific to the All-Terrain. A lighted grille is, of course, an optional extra if you want to proclaim to the world that you're driving a fast Mercedes wagon in the dirt. 18-inch wheels are standard, but 19 and even 20-inch wheels can be added on as options. The powertrain is a mild-hybrid system powered by a 3-liter inline-six that generates a healthy 375 horsepower. That translates to a limited top speed of 130 miles per hour and a zero-60 time of 4.6 seconds, pretty quick for a big luxury wagon.