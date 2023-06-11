10 Most Luxurious Mercedes-Benz Cars Ever Made, Ranked
Mercedes-Benz has been a go-to manufacturer for world leaders, wealthy businesspeople, and celebrities since its earliest days. Its cars have a hard-earned reputation for mixing performance with top-tier luxury, and the most desirable models from its extensive back catalog command price tags that would be out of reach for even the average lottery winner. It's no surprise, then, that Mercedes continues to enjoy high demand for its latest high-end models, the best of which push the boundaries of both technology and luxury. That's in addition to its ever-expanding range of EVs, which provide some fierce competition to the brand's traditional gas-powered limousines and SUVs.
Condensing Mercedes' myriad luxury cars down to a shortlist of the 10 best is no easy task, and there are many lavishly-appointed models that didn't make this list. However, we think these 10 represent the best of the brand's luxury output to date, mixing traditional opulence with cutting-edge innovation and standout design.
Mercedes-Benz EQS/EQS SUV
With electric car adoption on the rise across the globe, it was only a matter of time until Mercedes-Benz introduced the EV version of its flagship S-Class sedan. However, traditional luxury sedans have been losing ground to SUVs in recent years, and so to ensure the new EV appealed to as wide an audience as possible, the brand launched two versions of the electric S-Class — the EQS and the EQS SUV. Both look equally futuristic, and both start at the same price: $104,400. That price quickly rises for top-spec models with all the options ticked, with the EQS 580 4MATIC SUV we reviewed starting from $145,950.
Inside, the EQS twins are a festival of cutting-edge technology, with the huge MBUX Hyperscreen stretching right across the length of the car, incorporating three different touchscreen displays. The cabin is upholstered with your choice of leather, and subtle wood and metal accents are juxtaposed with Mercedes' bold color-changing ambient lighting. The EQS twins are electric flagships in every sense of the word, not only in the forward-thinking technology they offer, but also the comfort, unique design, and sports car-baiting power on tap.
Mercedes-Maybach GLS
If a regular Mercedes-Benz GLS seems a little too, well, regular, then the automaker offers a Maybach-branded version that adds plenty of chrome and a suite of luxury extras. Driving the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is in itself an impressive experience, with the car's butter-smooth ride and plentiful power providing insulation from the outside world. However, it's the rear seats where the car's lavish upgrades are most apparent, with a set of built-in Champagne flutes available and a rear-seat entertainment system to pass the time on longer journeys. Both of those are options, mind — the former costs $800, while the latter an extra $2,500.
The Maybach GLS is at its best with all the options ticked, with a level of luxury that might be best compared to pricier rivals like the Bentley Bentayga or even the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It's a luxury SUV with all the bells and whistles that Maybach can cram into it, and even if a regular GLS is still arguably better value for money, the Maybach can't be beat on sheer opulence.
Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6
The regular Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is already a pretty outlandish SUV, but in 2013, Mercedes unveiled a six-wheeled version that was produced in very limited numbers. A military G-Class 6x6 had already been developed for the Australian Army, but this was the first time that civilians could get their hands on a six-wheeled G-Class. To accommodate the extra pair of wheels, a pickup bed was grafted onto the back of the regular G-Class body, making this one of the most expensive pickup trucks ever made at the time of its launch.
Its starting price of $511,000 meant that its clientele consisted of oil barons, royalty, and the world's wealthiest collectors, all of whom expected exceptional levels of luxury. With its extra-long wheelbase, the G63 AMG 6x6 could offer spacious rear seats with more legroom than any standard G-Class, all decked out in fine leather and equipped with a laundry list of the latest tech. Even with such a high specification from the factory, some buyers still weren't satisfied, and so some turned to aftermarket specialists like Brabus or Mansory to overhaul the car's cabin with even more lavish materials, as well as boosting its already impressive power.
Mercedes-Benz 770K
Built over two generations between 1930 and 1943, the Mercedes-Benz 770K was one of the most advanced cars of its day, with a 7.65-liter V8 engine and armor plating to protect its occupants in case of an attack. It was favored by high-ranking German officials, including Hitler, who used several throughout his time in power. The cars were also given as gifts by the German government to other, friendly leaders, while a number of cars were commissioned by various kings and dictators over the course of production. Each car featured coachbuilt bodywork built to the exact specifications of the commissioning party, with the interior decked out in the most luxurious materials available.
The 770K was only ever built in low numbers and plenty of examples haven't survived to today, but the few that do command price tags well north of $1 million on the rare occasion they appear for public sale. Its close association with the Third Reich means its legacy is somewhat marred, but nonetheless, it stands as a testament to the advanced engineering and world-beating luxury of the German car industry at the time of its creation.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes' latest and greatest Maybach S-Class is a triumphant mix of contemporary styling and classic luxury, with a ritzy enough interior to make it worth the premium over the "regular" S-Class sedan. That premium is quite a hefty one, with a starting price of $184,900 and an extensive options list that can push that total north of $230,000. For that, buyers get a cabin that combines the latest tech with contemporary luxury touches –- think OLED touchscreens with piano black surrounds and open-pore wood accents.
Our test drive of the Maybach S-Class proved it was a surprisingly rapid limousine too, with the air suspension working to keep things smooth even when cornering at higher speeds. Driving it is an easy task thanks to the smooth throttle and precise steering, but anyone looking to buy a car like this probably won't be behind the wheel very often. Instead, they'll be lounging in the back, with seats that can be precisely adjusted for optimal comfort, and a rear-mounted touchscreen to control the car's myriad features.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class by Virgil Abloh
The Maybach S-Class is already one of the most luxurious cars of its kind, but Mercedes-Benz unveiled a limited-edition collaborative edition with the late Virgil Abloh in 2022 which added even more bespoke touches. Abloh is best known for his stint at the helm of Louis Vuitton's menswear range, alongside his work as the founder and creative director of the pioneering streetwear brand Off-White. The S-Class bearing his name takes design inspiration from the Project Maybach Off-Roader concept, which debuted alongside the production car.
The concept's two-tone sand and black color scheme is carried over, alongside the distinctive Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh branding. A unique UI greets users of the infotainment system, with a color scheme that matches the rest of the car. In addition to the S-Class itself, buyers also get a leather-bound gift box including, among other things, a miniature 1/18th scale replica of the car. An Off-White clothing collection was also launched alongside the car, featuring the same sand and black color palette and prominent branding for Off-White, Mercedes-Benz, and Maybach on every piece.
Mercedes-Benz 540K
By the 1930s, Mercedes-Benz had firmly established itself as one of the world's leading luxury and performance car makers, but tough competition meant that it needed to innovate to keep ahead of the pack. The 540K was launched as its flagship sports model, succeeding the 500K, and with an even larger 5.4-liter straight-eight engine than its predecessor. It proved to be groundbreaking, with a top speed of 110 mph despite its weight of nearly three tons.
Coachwork varied according to each buyer's specifications, but every car boasted up to 180 horsepower thanks to a Roots-type supercharger. The unique backstories behind many surviving examples of the 540K have helped them become one of the most expensive Mercedes-Benz models to buy today, with the most desirable examples selling for more than $10 million at auction. The ultra-rare 540K Special Roadster is the most sought-after variant, with only a dozen or so examples built, and even fewer surviving today.
Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard
The "Pullman" moniker has been used for decades by Mercedes-Benz to denote its most palatial limousines, but the 2016 Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard added a new twist to the old formula: blast resistance and armor plating. Combining the armoring of the S600 Guard with the stretched-out grandiosity of the S600 Pullman, the Pullman Guard was the perfect transport for politicians, dictators, and anyone else who needed maximum protection from potential attacks while on the road. The limo met the highest standards of attack resistance, with armoring that could withstand gunfire and explosives, and a 530-horsepower twin-turbo V12 to make a hasty escape.
Its interior was typical Maybach, with a cabin designed around the rear seats, and swathes of fine leather upholstering almost every surface. Rear curtains ensured that the VIP being transported could enjoy total privacy, but they were kept informed of what was going on through three analog instruments in the headliner displaying outside temperature, speed, and time. Like any Maybach, the options list for the car was almost endless, and the final pricing would depend on the exact demands of the customer. Then again, anyone in a position to be considering a Pullman Guard in the first place is unlikely to need to even consider the price tag.
Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet
The first off-roader from the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, the G650 Landaulet chopped the top off a G-Wagon and fitted the kind of rear seats usually seen in one of Maybach's S-Class sedans. The roof could be removed at the press of a button, giving the rear occupants a view of the sky, but could be closed again just as easily for better privacy. The cabin also featured a host of innovative features including a glass partition that could be raised between the front and rear seats, and strangely enough, individual thermal cup holders which could both heat and cool drinks.
A total of 99 units of the open-top G-Wagon were made, each with a biturbo AMG V12 engine churning out 621 horsepower. Very few luxury cars are designed to be true off-roaders, but the G650 Landaulet is the exception to the rule. Will any of its ultra-wealthy owners ever use it to go off-roading in style? Probably not, but at least they'll have an SUV that's rarer and more luxurious than any of their other well-heeled friends.
Mercedes-Benz 600
Regarded by some as the best Mercedes ever made, the 600 was designed to be the most opulent limousine in the world. Production began in 1963 and continued until the early '80s, but over that period, just 2,677 units were built. All of them were made by hand, which meant the car was not only extremely expensive but also very durable. Some continued to be actively used for decades by celebrities, collectors, and world leaders, with everyone from Coco Chanel to Saddam Hussein owning one. The remaining examples around today can only be restored by a very limited number of specialists around the world, as their highly complex hydraulic systems are unlike anything else on the road.
Hydraulics control the windows, trunk, suspension, and many other aspects of the car, since they're quieter and more reliable over long periods than conventional electrical systems. As you'd expect, the 600 was palatial inside, measuring nearly 18 feet long in short-wheelbase form and several feet more in extended form. Even today, few cars command such an imposing presence on the road, and even fewer can match up to the level of luxury the 600 offers.