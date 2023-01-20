2023 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Review: Indulgence On Wheels

We're already in fantastical territory when a car's 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 is its smaller option. Though Mercedes' long-lived V12 remains an option for the Maybach, its mild hybrid setup is the more contemporary configuration and likely more suited for what the S580 endeavors to achieve. That being a smooth, luxurious ride for both the passenger and to a slightly lesser extent, the driver. Even so, the seat behind the wheel is far from neglected, being the place to enjoy most of the more whimsical gadgets like the 3D digital display cluster and various invigorating massage settings. Those are all fine and dandy, but when it comes to actual driving, the S580 is quite impressive.

Appropriately, the power is delivered like so much smooth, full-fat butter, with the electrified components nudging things along while also negating any lag from the twin turbos. It makes it easy to maintain a sustained, even balance of throttle without the need to constantly modulate on a micro level. There's always a need to adjust inputs, but the balance here prevents any unwanted jerkiness to occur, unless the pedal is really mashed. When it's time to do so, the V8 is quick to get the full-sized sedan up to speed in a hurry, with a roar that is — I'm guessing — satisfactorily boisterous. It's hard to tell with the Maybach's heavy-handed sound baffling.

Even in comfort mode, the Maybach's quite adept at masking that it's a full-bodied luxury sedan. Steering inputs are just as smooth as the throttle, with the air suspension balancing things out around bends. This combined with the excellent forward visibility — thanks to the way the hood slopes away — and the S580 feels almost coupe-like in certain instances. Other drive modes further refine the ride comfort with a rear-passenger bias, but the one sport mode gives the throttle a touch more response and holds in a lower gear for longer than usual, with some weight given to the steering for added sportiness. Usually, this is the way if you'd like to eke out more of what a car like this is capable of, but for the S580, it doesn't feel like a particular improvement, even if you're feeling more playful.