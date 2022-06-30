2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Review: A Taste Of The Good Life

With all that on the horizon, you could see the Flying Spur Hybrid as a stepping stone, though a striking one certainly. The third engine option may be the smallest in terms of outright displacement, not to mention down on cylinders compared to the existing V8 and W12, but the gas-electric pairing doesn't let that hold it back.

Together, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and e-motor bring 536 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That's ever so slightly down from the V8 — which packs 542 hp and 568 lb-ft — but not by much, and of course, you get the e-motor's 295 lb-ft of torque as soon as you hit the accelerator.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

An 18.9 kWh lithium-ion battery gives the Flying Spur Hybrid its other party trick: all-electric driving, albeit only for around 21 miles according to the EPA. You can switch into EV mode specifically, the Bentley wafting in near-silence until its electrons are depleted, or turn to hybrid mode and allow the car to manage its own blend of gas and electricity. In particular, that smooths out the shifts from the 8-speed DCT gearbox, the e-motor subtly contributing more power during each gear change.