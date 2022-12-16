2023 Genesis G90 Review: Wafting Wildcard

Power doors are cool. I know, I know, I'm meant to be obsessed with horsepower, 0-60 times, and all the usual metrics by which cars are deemed lustworthy. Nonetheless, there's something that appeals to the Transformers-obsessed kid in me about hitting a button on the dashboard and watching the doors automagically shut.

That's not to say the 2023 Genesis G90 only has parking lot tricks going for it, mind. The automaker's largest sedan may not be a spritely BMW-chaser like the G70, and nor has it ousted gasoline like the Electrified G80, but the salubrious lounge-on-wheels remains a reminder that the German luxury stalwarts shouldn't take their pole position for granted.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The first-generation G90 demonstrated Hyundai's luxe arm could certainly do refinement, and its 2018 facelift proved it wasn't afraid of bold styling, either. For the 2023 G90 it's an opportunity to add some glitter, though not all the magic is saved for those in the rear seats.