2023 Genesis G90 is a genuine Mercedes S-Class rival

Last November, South Korean luxury automaker Genesis gave us an extended sneak peek of its newest 2023 G90 luxury sedan. The second-gen G90 has the presence and stature to shake up the premium luxury crowd, but Genesis recently unveiled more juicy details about its second-gen flagship model.

As expected, the newest G90 arriving in mid-2022 is brimming with innovative mechanical, luxury, and comfort features to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But first, let’s discuss what’s under the hood. In our previous report, we said the G90 could have a turbo V6 motor (with the possibility of retaining the 5.0-liter V8 for a high-performance model later on), and we’re right on the money with the V6.

Although Genesis has yet to divulge the performance numbers, the 2023 G90 will have a standard 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine with standard RWD or an optional all-wheel drivetrain, both of which connect to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. We figure the V6 will have upwards of 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.

Genesis has yet to confirm if the V8 engine will make a grand return, but we’re privy to an all-electric G90 appearing late next year or in mid-2023. We also know the G90 will have multi-chamber electronic air suspension with three ride height configurations, active noise canceling (ANC-R or Active Noise Control-Road), and rear-wheel steering.

Like in an S-Class, the newest G90 has counter-phase rear wheels that steer in the opposite direction as the front wheels to improve handling and maneuverability. In addition, the G90 has laminated glass that works with the standard noise-canceling system to offer the driving silence of an EV.

Furthermore, the G90 has a fingerprint authentication system in the center console. It allows you to start the engine and drive without using a key. It also has a Digital Key 2 system that enables you to unlock the doors and start the engine by touching the door handle when your smartphone is nearby. Other hi-tech convenience features include auto flush door handles, automatic closing doors, and remote smart parking assist with a collision-avoidance system.

Meanwhile, the interior has a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system offering a 3D surround experience via electric pop-up tweeters and speakers in the headliner. The 2023 G90 is also the first Genesis to have a fragrance dispenser with three distinct aromas: My Favorite Place, the Driver’s Awakening, and The Great Outdoors. We can’t wait to sniff it out once we get our hands on a G90 test driver.

We also like to try the G90’s “ergo-relaxing” seats with inflatable side bolsters. Genesis claims those darn things deflate when exiting the car and automatically inflate when boarding to keep you and passengers snugly in place. In Sport mode, the side bolsters extend further for increased support. Rear passengers get heated and ventilated leg supports and footrests. The G90 will wrap you in utmost comfort no matter where you sit.

If that’s not enough, rear-seat passengers can fiddle with an eight-inch touchscreen in the armrest to adjust the seat position, massage settings, climate control, curtains, and ambient lighting. We’ll have to wait until early or mid-2022 to savor the all-new G90’s magnificence, and the automaker will reveal more info soon. Let the waiting game begin.