2023 Genesis G90 proves that luxury sedans are alive and kicking

Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis has unveiled the very first images of its newest 2023 G90 flagship sedan. Now entering its second generation, the latest G90 is wearing the most elegant interpretation of the automaker’s Athletic Elegance design philosophy. If you previously thought the South Koreans would continue playing second fiddle to German and American luxury marquees, the newest G90 luxury sedan will make you reconsider.

“G90 will redefine the flagship luxury design experience in a unique way only offered by Genesis,” said SangYup Lee, Genesis head of global design. “It carefully balances dynamic driving and an elegant rear seat experience.”

The standalone Genesis brand came to life in 2015 after starting life as the Hyundai Genesis Coupe, a two-door rear-wheel-drive sports car, so we have no qualms about the brand’s sporting DNA and “dynamic driving” qualities. We’re not expecting the 2023 G90 to zip around corners like a hard-riding sports sedan, but we’re indeed expecting a posh, quiet, and cosseting ride.

As it turns out, Genesis has yet to reveal juicy info like powertrain options, suspension, and luxury kit. However, the brand did talk extensively about the G90’s next-gen design language. The Genesis crest grille features a “layered architecture finish” created using two G-matrix patterns that are layered on top of each other to create a three-dimensional effect. Listen up BMW and Lexus because this is how you make a substantial front grille without polarizing half of the Earth’s car-loving population.

The next highlight is those snazzy, modern-looking, two-line design headlights, the thinnest to grace a Genesis vehicle. Featuring MLA or Micro Lens Arrays technology, it’s one of the best-looking headlight designs we’ve seen in a while. Meanwhile, the tail features the same two-line combination lamps with a bold GENESIS badge in the middle of the trunk lid. Whereas the G90 looks faultlessly elegant in the front, it emphasizes sporty dynamism when viewed from the rear.

Meanwhile, the G90’s bodily proportions feature smoother creases and sharper transitions, particularly behind the ridiculously thick C-pillars. Other neat highlights include a clamshell hood and bulging fenders. The 2023 G90 is riding on an elongated platform derived from the smaller G80 luxury sedan, but rumors are thick of an extended wheelbase version to rival the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. We have no confirmation from Genesis, but we can’t wait to see a production G90 limousine straight from the factory.

We reckon the 2023 Genesis G90 will have the same twin-turbo V6 engine as the outgoing model. The brand’s 5.0-liter V8 is waiting in the wings, although we think the V8 will get the boot for the second-gen G90. In addition, Genesis is working on a G90 EV, but all-new G90 gas model should arrive at US dealerships in mid-2022.