2022 Lexus RX 350 and 450h Black Line returns with higher production numbers

When Lexus unveiled the RX 350 and 450h Black Line last year, the Japanese automaker allocated 750 units (RX 350) and 250 units (RX 450h) for United States buyers. But for 2022, Lexus is ramping up production for the RX Black Line models due to popular demand. The 2022 RX 350 and RX 450h Black Line is now limited to 2,500 units, with the RX 350 getting 2,100 units and 400 units for the RX 450h.

The RX Premium Package is now standard to all Black Line models of the Lexus RX. The kit includes unique 20-inch black wheels with black lug nuts, a black spindle grille, black side mirrors, and a black lower front bumper. Also standard is a black nameplate in the rear power door, a power driver’s seat with memory settings, and a power-adjustable steering wheel, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the interior gets black open-pore wood trim, black NuLuxe upholstery with contrasting light gray stitching, black floor mats, a black cargo mat, and black key gloves. The Lexus RX 350 and Rx 450h Black Line are available in two paint colors: Caviar and Eminent White Pearl.

However, there are no mechanical updates under the hood. The Lexus RX 350 continues to be motivated by Toyota’s 3.5-liter V6 engine pumping out 295 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to the front wheels (all-wheel-drive remains optional) via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, the Lexus RX 450h has the same V6 engine as the gasoline-only version, but it has three electric motors for a combined 308 horsepower output. It also has the same eight-speed automatic gearbox and standard all-wheel drivetrain since all RX hybrids are only available in AWD.

Both the 2022 Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h Black Line are available to order now. Base prices start at $49,450 for the RX 350 Black Line, while the hybrid model starts at $52,150. As expected from a Lexus, both vehicles receive a handsome list of standard features like dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry with push-button start, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa connectivity.