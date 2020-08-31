2021 Lexus RX: More standard features and new Black Line Edition

The 2021 Lexus RX, in both standard 350 and 450h configuration, is one of the best Japanese five-seat luxury crossovers for the money. Lexus is upping base prices (around $920 more) compared to existing 2020 RX models, but you get more standard features and a new Black Line Edition to think about.

Let’s start with the 2021 Lexus RX Black Line edition. Lexus is only making 750 (gasoline) and 250 (hybrid) units of the RX Black Line for North American buyers, so you’re practically getting an exclusive version of the standard RX. Proof of this are bespoke exterior touches including body side graphics on the side rockers, black 20-inch alloy wheels, front and rear F Sport performance dampers, new front and rear bumpers, and F Sport badging.

Inside, the new Lexus RX Black Line has black seats with blue stitching and white accents. You also get an F Sport meter, aluminum trim, and a perforated leather shift knob. The Black Line edition also comes with a two-piece set of custom Zero Halliburton travel cases, specifically the Edge Lightweight Collection. The kit includes a 22-inch continental Carry-on and a 26-inch Medium Travel Case. The 2021 Lexus RX Black Line package is available in both gasoline and hybrid models and comes in two paint colors: Grecian Water and Ultra White.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Lexus RX 350 and 450h gets more standard features. The shortlist includes power folding auto-dim side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and optional wireless charging. The 2021 Lexus RX is also available with a Handling Package replacing the Performance Package from the 2020 model. The new Handling Package comes with adaptive variable suspension, a vehicle dynamics integrated management system, electric power steering, heated/ventilated seats, and a moonroof.

The Handling Package is part of the F Sport package. The latter includes 20-inch wheels, performance dampers, stainless steel door garnishes, memory settings for the steering wheel, and a bevy of aluminum exterior trim. The standard Lexus RX 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 295 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, faux leather upholstery, and Apple Car Play/Android Auto connectivity. Standard models receive an 8.0-inch display while a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen is optional.

Meanwhile, the hybrid RX 450h has the same V6 engine along with three electric motors pumping out 308 horsepower. The RX 450h is only available in all-wheel-drive while the standard model gets front-wheel-drive and optional AWD.

The 2021 Lexus RX 350 starts at around $46,100 while AWD costs $1,400 more. The F Sport model starts at $49,575 while the Handling Package is at $51,975. The RX 350 Black Line starts at $50,635 while the RX 450h Black Line is at $51,885. All trim models of the 2021 Lexus RX are available to order now.