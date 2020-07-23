Lexus introduces 2021 NX 300h F Sport and Black Line edition

Lexus is giving the 2021 NX 300h an added dose of style with the new F Sport trim. This is the first time that Lexus is offering the F Sport trim in its NX 300h hybrid crossover, but there’s more good news. Buyers can also specify the Black Line package for more styling points.

Least to say, the Lexus NX and NX 300h are great crossovers, but it doesn’t have the dramatic appeal of its bigger RX sibling. If you choose the hybrid NX, you get so-so wheels, a plebian spindle grille with horizontal slats, and zero body kits.

But in the F Sport trim, you get a larger mesh spindle grille, F Sport headlights, adaptive F Sport suspension, and sportier alloy wheels. In short, the 2021 NX 300h F Sport is what the NX should have been in the first place.

However, the new Black Line treatment goes further with standard 18-inch ‘Dark Sputter’ alloy wheels, an exclusive Grecian Water paint job (other colors include Ultra White and Obsidian), and a Lexus-Zero Halliburton luggage set. The latter includes an Edge Lightweight 22” Continental Carry-on and a 26” Medium Travel Case – rendered in black, of course.

The Black Line Edition also comes with color-keyed fenders, unique blue interior stitching, and NX F Sport Black Line floor liners. Additionally, the 2021 Lexus NX Black Line is littered with added safety features. It comes with standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 which includes bicyclist detection technology, low-light pedestrian detection, and an optional park assist feature along with power rear doors.

The Lexus NX 300h has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine and a hybrid rear transaxle with a single electric motor, good for a combined output of 194 horsepower and an EPA-rated 33 mpg. The Lexus NX 300h is only available in all-wheel drive.

The best part? Lexus is only making 1,000 examples of the NX 300h F Sport Black Line special edition, and the order books are now open. Base prices start at $46,810. The first deliveries will arrive in Lexus showrooms this October.