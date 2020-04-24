2020 Lexus GS bids farewell with Black Line Edition

The 2020 Lexus GS Black Line Edition is upping the ante with fresh styling updates. Based on the current fourth-gen GS 350 F Sport, the car is infused with blacked-out exterior elements, sportier interior trimmings, and an exclusive two-piece luggage set by Zero Halliburton. But on a rather sad note, the Japanese carmaker recently announced the end of production for the Lexus GS in August 2020.

With that being said, it seems the Black Line Edition series is the last hurrah for the Lexus GS in North America. Still, it remains a fitting sendoff to one of the best grand touring luxury sedans in the business.

For what it’s worth, Lexus wants to make sure the GS Black Line will make a lasting impression. It starts with a new set of F Sport wheels in a gloss black finish along with bright orange brake calipers for the RWD model. The Black Line Edition is also available in the GS AWD, but you don’t get orange calipers to go along with the new darkened wheels.

The new Lexus GS Black Line is only available in Ultra White or a dark brown ‘Caviar’ paint finish. However, the blacked-out exterior styling cues are common across the range. This includes black outer mirror caps, gloss black grille inserts, and a subtle ducktail spoiler – rendered in black, of course.

The interior receives the Black Line treatment as well. You’ll find red accents on the center console, steering wheel, and door panels. The seats are covered in black leather with contrasting red accents while the cabin is littered with carbon fiber trimmings for a sportier and racier look. Meanwhile, the instrument panel, armrests, and center console are decorated in fine Alcantara.

And for the first time, the 2020 Lexus GS Black Line will also come with a bespoke two-piece luggage set, which is also finished in black. Designed exclusively for Lexus by Zero Halliburton as part of the Edge Lightweight Collection, the kit includes a 26” medium travel case and a 22” Edge Lightweight Continental carry-on.

Both pieces are finished in black and are embellished with fine details like a laser-etched ‘Zero Halliburton for Lexus’ badge, embossed Lexus logos in leather, and posh interior compression panels.

Lexus is only producing 200 models of the GS 350 F Sport Black Line Edition. The first U.S. deliveries are expected to arrive this summer, but pricing will be announced closer to the intended launch date. Is the Black Line Edition the last GS model to arrive in the United States, or is there a replacement waiting in the wings? Nothing is official as of this writing, but we’ll keep you posted regarding this matter.