2021 Lexus Black Line Edition RC and ES revealed

Lexus has unveiled special versions of its popular RC and ES line of luxury sporty cars. The 2021 Lexus RC 300, RC 350, and ES 350 F Sport are getting Black Line special editions. Black Line editions are designed to appeal to the owner’s senses with exclusive design touches, including Ash Wood steering wheel trim in the RC and darkened exterior mirrors on the ES.

Lexus says that the owner’s sense of sound will be activated thanks to a sport-tuned exhaust system with darkened tips. The vehicles also come with Zero Haliburton Travel Cases designed exclusively for Lexus, including an Edge Lightweight 22-inch Continental Carry-on and a 26-inch Medium Travel Case included with each Black Line vehicle.

The luggage is created to stow perfectly in the trunk or hatch of the cars and features custom brushed aluminum surfaces, concave edging, and customized wheel systems for smooth rolling. Lexus will make only 350 2021 Lexus Black Line RC vehicles. It will make 1500 2021 Lexus Black Line ES sedans.

RC 300 and RC 350 Black Line Special Edition vehicles will be offered in ultra white or an all-new color called Cloudburst Gray. All future triple-beam LED headlights, 19-inch F Sport wheels in black chrome, and interior surfaces covered in black NuLuxe accented by silver stitching.

The ES 350 F Sport Black Line Special Edition offers all-wheel-drive and comes in ultrasonic blue mica 2.0, obsidian, and ultra white paint colors. F Sport versions get a two-tone interior with white and black coloring with gray stitching. The F Sport wheels and lug nuts are darkened, and the car has a sporty rear spoiler. Pricing for both vehicles is unannounced at this time, and it’s unclear exactly when they will be available to purchase.