2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class PHEV gains AWD and a leather-free interior

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class PHEV went on sale in Europe a few months ago. Despite having the S 580 moniker, the S-Class PHEV made do minus the standard car’s 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine. Instead, the S 580 e has a 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine, a single electric motor, a 29 kWh battery pack, and a rear-wheel drivetrain.

But now, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class PHEV is available with an optional 4MATIC all-wheel drivetrain. Per Mercedes-Benz’s release today, the car is available to order now in the UK, Germany, and the rest of Europe, with the first deliveries arriving near the end of this year. Mercedes has yet to unveil the US-spec S-Class PHEV or when it will become available to American buyers. We’re hoping it arrives soon, given it has a lot to offer in the megabuck luxury category.

For starters, the 2022 Mercedes S-Class PHEV has the power to back up its aristocratic vibe. Despite not having a mild-hybrid V8, it has a 367-horsepower inline-six gas engine and a 150-horsepower electric motor, generating a combined output of 517 horsepower. What’s more, the electric motor generates 354 pound-feet of torque instantly at any speed, and it can run in all-electric mode for about 62 miles (100 kilometers) before the batteries run out of juice. Oh, and it has an 87 mph top speed in all-electric mode, too.

The newest S-Class PHEV has a standard 11 kW onboard charger and a 60 kW DC fast charger. With the latter, you can replenish the batteries in under 30 minutes. For 2022, the S 580 e 4MATIC has an all-wheel drivetrain to offer better all-weather traction and grip. As usual, the S-Class PHEV 4MATIC is available in short and long-wheelbase variants.

Furthermore, the 2022 Mercedes S-Class PHEV 4MATIC has an updated MBUX infotainment system with a new “Zero Layer” interface derived from the all-electric EQS sedan. In other words, the infotainment displays the most essential and relevant applications on the top of the screen, depending on the driving scenario. Adaptive software and artificial intelligence save the driver from endlessly scrolling through sub-menus or giving repeated voice commands.

Other new features include more customization options from Mercedes-Benz’s Manufaktur personalization program. Buyers can choose from over seven new paint finishes, five premium packages, and an exclusive leather-free interior. For the first time, the S-Class is available with the automaker’s Artico artificial leather upholstery. Pricing starts at €130,638 ($146,800) for the 2022 Mercedes S-Class PHEV 4MATIC, about $4,000 more than the RWD model.