Everything You Need To Know About GM's Ultium EV Platform

General Motors developed its scalable EV architecture called Ultium so that it could build dedicated electric vehicles that didn't use existing internal combustion engine vehicle platforms. Most manufacturers have either launched or are working on a bespoke EV platform because this is a key step in being able to offer electric models with competitive range and performance numbers.

Ultium isn't a platform in the same sense as defined by other manufacturers. Usually, the image of a skateboard containing the battery pack, motors, and electronics is conjured up when talking about an EV platform, but that's not the case with Ultium.

GM puts its Ultium EV tech in a variety of vehicles with different frame sizes, ranging from regular-sized models such as the Chevrolet Blazer EV to the body-on-frame GMC Hummer EV. It even powers the BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric van. All of these vehicles have Ultium batteries, motors, controllers, and all the other vital electronics, but the platforms themselves are not related.

Not following the industry trend of tying its EV tech to a single platform, GM is allowing itself the freedom to implement it in a broader spectrum of vehicles. Back in 2020, when it officially unveiled Ultium, GM said it was envisioning as many as 19 different battery and drive unit combinations for various applications in front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive vehicles of different sizes.