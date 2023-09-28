2024 Honda Prologue First Look: Weaponizing Normal

There's something decidedly odd about the 2024 Honda Prologue. Usually, when you're an automaker entering an existing market, the strategy is to go big, vocal, and a little bit crazy. Honda's first all-electric SUV, in contrast, is not only positively normal but is hoping people notice that.

Honda isn't immune to the allure of the weird — this is, after all, the company that pumped millions into Asimo — but it can also show equal restraint. When the Prologue arrives in dealerships in early 2024, priced in the upper $40,000s (before credits and incentives), it'll be looking to appeal to EV shoppers aiming to avoid weird aesthetics and a steep learning curve.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Just how well the Prologue nails that became clear at a preview event SlashGear was invited to in Detroit, MI. We'll have to wait a little longer to see how the electric SUV holds up on the road, but from poking around in a flagship-spec Prologue Elite, it's clear that Honda hasn't allowed itself to get distracted.