These 7 Automakers Are Teaming Up To Build A Huge Tesla Supercharger Rival In The US

In a major fillip to the EV charging network in the U.S., a consortium of seven major automobile brands have come together to create a new EV charging network that could rival Tesla's. The new charging network — which doesn't have an official name yet — is backed by a consortium of automakers that includes serious players BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis.

A joint press release issued by the consortium indicates that they intend to set up more than 30,000 charge points across North America in the next few years, with the first charge stations likely to go operational by the summer of 2024. The first of these charging stations will be deployed in metropolitan areas and along major highways across the U.S. before proliferating elsewhere.

The group has also confirmed that these charging stations will have plugs compatible with Combined Charging System (CCS) and North American Charging Standard (NACS), the two major EV charging standards operational in the U.S. The network will also be brand agnostic, and will support all types of EV's sold in the U.S. as long as they use one of those two ports.

Despite being the newest kid on the charging network block, the consortium aims to become the leading network of charging stations across North America.