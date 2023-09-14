Honda Motocompacto E-Scooter Is A Weird Folding EV With Some Serious Heritage

Back in the 1980s, Honda launched the Motocompo, a foldable urban mobility scooter that could fit in the trunk of cars and offered an easy last-mile commute for folks suffering the wrath of city traffic. Just as BMW keeps revisiting the Neue Klasse heritage to inject some energy into its portfolio, Honda is also doing the same in 2023, but with an electric twist to the short-lived cult classic two-wheeler. Unlike the original Motocompo, however, it looks like Honda is serious about moving its electric scooter in large numbers.

The Motocompacto e-Scooter costs just $995, a few dollars cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro, and will be up for grabs from the company's website and Acura outlets in Japan starting November 2023. Riding the zero emissions promise of green mobility, the quirky-looking electric scooter is pleasingly tiny, weighs just around 41 pounds, and looks more like a sleek briefcase-on-wheels designed by Teenage Engineering.

Introducing the all-new Honda Motocompacto! ⚡ With its sleek design and revolutionary foldable feature, it's changing the game. #Motocompacto Learn More: https://t.co/WxOpSno4VE pic.twitter.com/CfAc2vUjeh — Honda (@Honda) September 14, 2023

It isn't exactly a wind-cruising ride, as the top speed maxes out at a modest 15 miles per hour. Honda is promising a range of 12 miles for its foldable electric scooter and says the battery inside can be juiced up fully in 3.5 hours using any standard 110V outlet. Interestingly, Honda sees it as a companion item that will be "sold in conjunction" with the company's portfolio of electric cars. Notably, short-distance electric rides like the Motocompacto e-Scooter are getting fairly popular in Asian colleges and urban locales, so there's a high chance it will make a splash.