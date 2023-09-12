Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Camera Upgrade Is Bigger Than It Looks
With the new iPhone 15 Pro, the more capable version of the newly announced iPhone 15, comes with a litany of camera upgrades. The Pro and Pro Max carry the equivalent of seven cameras, making it the most versatile iPhone camera platform ever released. The main camera sensor itself is huge, clocking in at 48 megapixels. It has built-in second-generation optical image stabilization and an aperture of F/1.78 and a focal length of 24 millimeters. The iPhone 15 Pro comes equipped with a 3x telephoto lens with a focal length of 77 millimeters. The Pro Max can zoom even further with its 5x telephoto lens that carries a 120 mm focal length. You can now shoot close-up images with the new Macro setting which emulates a 13-millimeter focal length.
All the new lenses and hardware couldn't be used to their full potential without some beefy software behind it. The image stabilization makes 10,000 adjustments per second to make the image as sharp as possible.
Apple's beefy phone camera
Low-light performance has always been the bane of phone cameras everywhere and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max seek to fix that with what it claims is much sharper as it's powered by Apple's Photonic Engine and utilizes LiDAR technology. The Smart HDR feature touts better and more accurate skin tone rendering and makes images, according to Apple, more "true-to-life." Portrait Mode is now automatic as opposed to its own dedicated mode.
As for image format, the iPhone 15 Pro's camera supports ProRAW format for all the serious photographers out there. If storage space is your concern, the camera shoots a 24-megapixel image as the default setting, which is still an incredibly high resolution for a phone camera.
On the video front, the camera can support shooting 4k resolution video at 60 frames per second and it is planned to introduce functionality with the Apple Vision Pro headset, meaning you can shoot spatial video specifically made for VR. Plus, you can now shoot that extremely high-resolution video directly to an external drive.