Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Camera Upgrade Is Bigger Than It Looks

With the new iPhone 15 Pro, the more capable version of the newly announced iPhone 15, comes with a litany of camera upgrades. The Pro and Pro Max carry the equivalent of seven cameras, making it the most versatile iPhone camera platform ever released. The main camera sensor itself is huge, clocking in at 48 megapixels. It has built-in second-generation optical image stabilization and an aperture of F/1.78 and a focal length of 24 millimeters. The iPhone 15 Pro comes equipped with a 3x telephoto lens with a focal length of 77 millimeters. The Pro Max can zoom even further with its 5x telephoto lens that carries a 120 mm focal length. You can now shoot close-up images with the new Macro setting which emulates a 13-millimeter focal length.

All the new lenses and hardware couldn't be used to their full potential without some beefy software behind it. The image stabilization makes 10,000 adjustments per second to make the image as sharp as possible.