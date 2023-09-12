Why The iPhone 15 Camera Is A Huge Upgrade

One feature that Apple seemed particularly proud of is that portrait mode is now automatic. Not only is the iPhone's machine learning automatically detecting when a person or pet is in the frame, but the depth of field detection results in photos where you can switch to portrait mode after you take them. Apple has also added focus and depth controls that can be tuned after the fact, allowing you to change who is in focus when there are multiple people in the frame.

All in all, there's a lot more that you can do with your photos after you take them than you had at your fingertips before. Apple has also made improvements to SmartHDR, with brighter photos if you view the photos in the stock Photos app, as well as the ability to focus on both the sky and the subject of the photo at the same time.