iPhone 15 Pro Goes Titanium With The Thinnest Borders Yet
During its September 2023 event, Apple announced that the new iPhone 15 Pro features a brushed titanium body. Throughout the history of smartphones, companies have struggled to make them as slim and light as possible. This makes our lovely pocket computers easier to use and less burdensome to carry in your pocket.
The flip side of this has always been the components inside smartphones are quite delicate. The casing needs to be sturdy enough to withstand the occasional tumble from your nightstand. Otherwise, an unexpected jolt in the wrong place would be enough to render a fairly expensive piece of tech inoperable. This new titanium casing might present a unique solution to that problem.
The 22nd element on the periodic table has a reputation for its tensile strength, but it's also well known for being relatively light compared to other, similarly strong, metals. This unique combination of qualities has allowed Apple to make the borders on its new, high-end, smartphone lighter and thinner than ever before without having to compromise on the phone's structural integrity.
Titanium is light, strong, and stylish
Apple executive Greg Joswiak spoke in detail about the new titanium design during the event. "This is the most premium material we've ever used in an iPhone enclosure," he said. "Titanium is incredibly strong and durable. Yet, at the same time, it is much lighter, making these our lightest Pro models ever." He went on to describe the feel of the new contoured edges and explained that the thinner borders have allowed Apple to reduce the dimensions of the phone without needing to reduce the size of the display.
It seems that this isn't run-of-the-mill titanium either (if there is such a thing.) Apple materials science engineer Isabel Yang also spoke about the new casing during the event. "The new enclosure uses Grade 5 titanium, an alloy that has even higher tensile strength than pure titanium," she stated. "It's typically reserved for the applications where the balance of strength, formability, as well as weight, are especially critical."
She even went on to reveal that this is the same material used in the construction of NASA's Mars Rover which has been used to collect numerous invaluable samples on the surface of the Red Planet. Not bad for a device that's mostly used to check social media.