iPhone 15 Pro Goes Titanium With The Thinnest Borders Yet

During its September 2023 event, Apple announced that the new iPhone 15 Pro features a brushed titanium body. Throughout the history of smartphones, companies have struggled to make them as slim and light as possible. This makes our lovely pocket computers easier to use and less burdensome to carry in your pocket.

The flip side of this has always been the components inside smartphones are quite delicate. The casing needs to be sturdy enough to withstand the occasional tumble from your nightstand. Otherwise, an unexpected jolt in the wrong place would be enough to render a fairly expensive piece of tech inoperable. This new titanium casing might present a unique solution to that problem.

The 22nd element on the periodic table has a reputation for its tensile strength, but it's also well known for being relatively light compared to other, similarly strong, metals. This unique combination of qualities has allowed Apple to make the borders on its new, high-end, smartphone lighter and thinner than ever before without having to compromise on the phone's structural integrity.