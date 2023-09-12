iPhone 15 Pro: All The Available Colors (And Prices)
The new iPhone 15 Pro comes in four metallic flavors. The color choices are all applied to Apple's new titanium frame, and are listed as black titanium, blue titanium, white titanium, and "natural" titanium. The announcement lines up with an earlier rumor that the "Pro" line would be ditching colors like gold and purple.
Apple's new titanium base is a premium feature in itself, being lighter, more durable, and more corrosion resistant than steel. Internally, the iPhone 15 sees improvements in every department — and as usual, the "Pro" editions push beyond that.
While the phone itself looks very capable, the change in cosmetic options risks upsetting some customers — especially those who enjoyed showing off a "gold" phone while out and about. As has been the case for many years now, the standard iPhone has a broader color palate than the "Pro" line. Customers who prefer expressiveness to outlandish specs have a cheaper, and less serious, option should they want to take it.
Apple freezes its Pro prices
Apple's has matched last year's prices for both the iPhone Pro 15 and the iPhone Pro 15 Max. The "standard" Pro will set you back $999 before tax for the model with the most basic amount of storage — 256 gigabytes. The Pro Max's entry-level edition is priced at $1199, again matching the price of its 2022 variant.
Trade-ins can also net customers up to $1,000 off a new device, though that is at the top end and will likely require a pretty new, and pretty high-spec'd iPhone 14 Pro Max. This puts the Pro at a $200 premium when compared to the basic iPhone 15.
While a price freeze is welcome, the overall trend over the past few years has seen phone prices steadily increase. Non-folding, high-end consumer phones only broke through the $1000 barrier within the last couple of years. There is also no word on the pricing of models with greater internal storage, so there's every chance some Apple users could end up dropping $1,300 or more on their next smartphone.