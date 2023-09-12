iPhone 15 Pro: All The Available Colors (And Prices)

The new iPhone 15 Pro comes in four metallic flavors. The color choices are all applied to Apple's new titanium frame, and are listed as black titanium, blue titanium, white titanium, and "natural" titanium. The announcement lines up with an earlier rumor that the "Pro" line would be ditching colors like gold and purple.

Apple's new titanium base is a premium feature in itself, being lighter, more durable, and more corrosion resistant than steel. Internally, the iPhone 15 sees improvements in every department — and as usual, the "Pro" editions push beyond that.

While the phone itself looks very capable, the change in cosmetic options risks upsetting some customers — especially those who enjoyed showing off a "gold" phone while out and about. As has been the case for many years now, the standard iPhone has a broader color palate than the "Pro" line. Customers who prefer expressiveness to outlandish specs have a cheaper, and less serious, option should they want to take it.