The iPhone 15 Pro Color Options Are Going To Upset Some People
The end of summer is always ripe with iPhone rumors, as Apple typically announces new models in the first two weeks of September. This year is no different, and the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 is quickly approaching. When Apple does show off the latest iPhone, don't be surprised to see some interesting new color options, because 9to5Mac is reporting that multiple sources inside of Apple have confirmed the phone will be getting some cosmetic changes — and more.
That includes a new signature dark blue color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, replacing the popular deep purple option available for the iPhone 14 Pro. That's a bit of a surprise, as crimson had been, up until now, the new rumored signature color. As usual, the standard iPhone and iPhone Plus will likely have separate color options from the Pro and Pro Max models. The expected colors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to be black, blue, green, yellow, and pink, with an additional color likely to be added next year, if Apple sticks with tradition.
Perhaps the most interesting news to come from these inside sources is alleged confirmation that Apple is replacing the stainless steel finish of the iPhone Pro with titanium. One consequence of this alteration is that gold will no longer be a color option for the iPhone Pro, but the switch in material means other changes are in store for the new lineup, as well.
The new iPhone 15 Pro will be lighter — and grayer — than before
Titanium is a natural element that is highly resistant to chemical erosion and also has the highest strength-to-weight ratio of all metals, so it's obvious why Apple would want to use the superior material in its premium phones. Titanium is also lighter than stainless steel, which means that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be lighter than their iPhone 14 counterparts.
Since the debut of the iPhone XS in 2018, gold has been a popular color option for the iPhone's stainless steel finish. With the new switch in metals, however, gold will no longer be a choice for Apple customers. Instead, Apple reportedly plans to show off titanium in all its natural glory with a titanium gray option. Apple's thinking seems to be, if you're going to use the best metal around, why hide it? The titanium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will also likely be available in space black and silver, though.
While fans of purple and gold may be dismayed to hear these colors are possibly being discontinued, the new dark blue option and stronger, lighter titanium build may be some condolence. Titanium, of course, is more expensive than stainless steel, so it remains to be seen what effect Apple's shakeup will have on the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro. It won't be long, however, until we'll know for sure, as well as get our first real look at the new color options for the iPhone 15 lineup.