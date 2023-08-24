The iPhone 15 Pro Color Options Are Going To Upset Some People

The end of summer is always ripe with iPhone rumors, as Apple typically announces new models in the first two weeks of September. This year is no different, and the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 is quickly approaching. When Apple does show off the latest iPhone, don't be surprised to see some interesting new color options, because 9to5Mac is reporting that multiple sources inside of Apple have confirmed the phone will be getting some cosmetic changes — and more.

That includes a new signature dark blue color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, replacing the popular deep purple option available for the iPhone 14 Pro. That's a bit of a surprise, as crimson had been, up until now, the new rumored signature color. As usual, the standard iPhone and iPhone Plus will likely have separate color options from the Pro and Pro Max models. The expected colors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to be black, blue, green, yellow, and pink, with an additional color likely to be added next year, if Apple sticks with tradition.

Perhaps the most interesting news to come from these inside sources is alleged confirmation that Apple is replacing the stainless steel finish of the iPhone Pro with titanium. One consequence of this alteration is that gold will no longer be a color option for the iPhone Pro, but the switch in material means other changes are in store for the new lineup, as well.