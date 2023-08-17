The iPhone 15 Could Fix Our Biggest Charging Frustration With Apple's Smartphone

Apple's next wave of iPhones will reportedly address one of its biggest competitive drawbacks — an excruciatingly slow pace of charging, wired or otherwise. According to anonymous sources cited in a 9to5Mac report, "at least some of the new iPhone 15 models can be recharged with up to 35W." Given Apple's history of keeping upgrades locked to the pricier "Pro" models in the initial phase, it's not hard to guess that the fast charging will first make its way to the iPhone 15 Pro and its Max sibling set for a Fall season debut.

The iPhone 14 Pro duo maxes out at 27W, while the iPhone 14 and its Plus version can only go up to 20W. Yes, iPhones are known to offer a dramatically better battery life compared to Android phones, and that has been the status quo for the past few years. But Apple hasn't really made any strides when it comes to fast charging, be it wired, or the wireless route.

On top of that, the company also decided to yank the bundled charging brick out of the retail package, which further adds to the sting of a luxe asking price. But it appears that the iPhone 15 series will make some amends. Aside from faster charging, the upcoming iPhones are heavily rumored to embrace the USB Type-C standard, and the "Pro" trims might even support Thunderbolt class perks.