iPhone 15 Rumors Detail New Camera Specs And First Ever Periscope Lens Features

While it is difficult to predict the future of the iPhone with certainty, it is almost certain that Apple will continue to release new models with updated features and designs every year. 2023 isn't going to be an exception, and the company will almost certainly launch the iPhone 15 lineup by September 2023. Even though we still have eight months before the iPhone 15 lineup launches, there has been a steady stream of rumors surrounding the next-gen iPhones.

Last month, there were reports about the possibility of Apple following the same launch strategy as 2022, with only the higher-priced variants of the phone getting the rumored Apple A17 Bionic chip and the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models getting the Apple 16 processor. There were also reports about the possibility of Apple adding a periscope telephoto lens. Claims have also been made about the likelihood of the iPhone 15 models going entirely buttonless.

According to a new research note issued by analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will likely receive significant camera system updates, 9To5Mac claims. The analyst bases his claims on reports from Apple's supply chain sources.