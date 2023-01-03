iPhone 15 Rumors Detail New Camera Specs And First Ever Periscope Lens Features
While it is difficult to predict the future of the iPhone with certainty, it is almost certain that Apple will continue to release new models with updated features and designs every year. 2023 isn't going to be an exception, and the company will almost certainly launch the iPhone 15 lineup by September 2023. Even though we still have eight months before the iPhone 15 lineup launches, there has been a steady stream of rumors surrounding the next-gen iPhones.
Last month, there were reports about the possibility of Apple following the same launch strategy as 2022, with only the higher-priced variants of the phone getting the rumored Apple A17 Bionic chip and the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models getting the Apple 16 processor. There were also reports about the possibility of Apple adding a periscope telephoto lens. Claims have also been made about the likelihood of the iPhone 15 models going entirely buttonless.
According to a new research note issued by analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will likely receive significant camera system updates, 9To5Mac claims. The analyst bases his claims on reports from Apple's supply chain sources.
What to expect from the next-gen iPhones
According to Jeff Pu, Apple's entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could come with a new 48-megapixel three-stacked sensor for the wide-angle camera. This higher resolution sensor would let the base iPhone models capture better wide-angle photos and videos. However, these models are unlikely to get the telephoto lens with optical zoom as well as the LiDAR scanner exclusive to the Pro models. Both these devices will also reportedly use the Apple A16 Bionic chip that powers the current generation of iPhone Pro models. Pu's note also corroborates earlier reports claiming that the iPhone 15 Pro will likely get virtual buttons for the volume and power operations. He also indicates Apple will not change the screen sizes on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.
Those seeking groundbreaking updates should look for the more expensive iPhone 15 models. Jeff claims these devices could feature a 12-megapixel periscope lens that would enable a better, clearer, and extended zoom range. These reports align with earlier statements by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in which he talked about the likelihood of the Pro models getting a periscope lens with 6x optical zoom. The Pro iPhones will also likely use Apple's new A17 chip based on TSMC's newest 3nm manufacturing process and will finally make the switch to USB-C.