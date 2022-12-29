New Apple iPhone 15 Rumors Suggest A17 Chip Will Bring Better Battery Life

A new year means a new iPhone, and has meant that for a long time, but a new iPhone doesn't always mean a new experience. As we noted in our review of the iPhone 14, changes to the iPhone are becoming more and more incremental and evolutionary, as opposed to the extreme changes we became accustomed to when the smartphone boom was in full swing.

In general, most smartphones — and especially flagships and premium devices — have more than enough power to get the job done. Year over year, manufacturers are oftentimes changing up the aesthetics, squeezing a few extra percentage points out of an SoC, and maybe playing with ergonomics. Incremental upgrades are a double-edged sword, though. While smartphone upgrades may not be that exciting anymore to some, keeping an older device around saves the consumer money, and it means manufacturers can sell older devices at a discounted rate to win over budget consumers — as Apple did with the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 family was a particularly interesting launch, because we got the regular iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and then two larger devices — the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new member of the family, the iPhone 14 Plus, was largely heralded for its great battery life thanks to modest specs and a gargantuan power supply, but what we know about the iPhone 15 so far suggests that a size increase may not be necessary to get all-day battery life.