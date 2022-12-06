Apple Says It Will Buy TSMC Chips Made In Arizona

Apple has announced plans to purchase and use chips made in the United States, specifically in Arizona at a factory owned by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which is more commonly known as TSMC. The announcement was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who called the plan "an incredibly significant moment," according to CNBC. Apple has, of course, had a long relationship with TSMC, which is behind many of the chips found in the company's consumer devices, including the iPhone.

The notable aspect here is that TSMC will make some of these chips in Arizona, giving Apple the ability to say it uses "Made in America" components, as noted by Cook, as well as further reducing its reliance on overseas factories. The move follows multiple expansions into Vietnam and India, the latter of which may soon also be home to some of Apple's iPad production — assuming the company can find enough local talent to fill the manufacturing roles.