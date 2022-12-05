Apple's Expansion Into India May Continue With iPad Production Change

Apple is reportedly planning to shift a portion of iPad production away from China and aims to instead assemble the tablets in India. Citing sources close to the Indian government, CNBC reports that the talks are currently underway with government officials, but nothing has been finalized yet. The move isn't surprising, as Apple has been slowly moving away production of Macs, iPads, and iPhones to other countries like India and Vietnam in the past few years due to supply challenges and geopolitical factors.

A few days ago, The Wall Street Journal also reported that Apple had "accelerated plans to shift some of its production outside China," with India and Vietnam being the prime targets. The key objective was to reduce its reliance on Foxconn, the primary assembly partner for Apple which remains firmly seated in China. The recent violent protests at Foxconn's largest manufacturing facility in China that disrupted production in a major fashion, as well as the strained geopolitical ties between U.S. and China, are being cited as key reasons for Apple diversifying its production into other markets like India.

However, this isn't the first time that we're hearing plans about iPad production moving beyond China. Reuters reported in November 2020 that Apple asked its key supplier to move a small portion of iPad and MacBook production outside China, and Foxconn reportedly obliged with a $270 million investment toward building a production facility in Vietnam. In January 2021, Nikkei Asia reported that Apple was moving a significant chunk of iPad production to Vietnam.