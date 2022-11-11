Foxconn To Quadruple India Workforce To Tackle iPhone Production Crisis

Apple has long depended on massive production facilities in China to make most of its products. While Apple has been trying to lessen its dependence on China by moving production facilities to countries like India and Vietnam, Apple is still heavily dependent on China for its most important product: the iPhone.

According to recent estimates, more than 95% of all iPhones are still made in China — most of which come from a single Foxconn-owned production facility in Zhengzhou. As the world's largest iPhone factory, Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility was recently in the news after COVID-19 lockdowns affected Foxconn's production.

With more than 200,000 people working at this single facility, any disruption to its smooth functioning would almost certainly result in a supply crunch. Now, it's increasingly becoming evident that such a supply crunch is already underway. Apple recently issued a statement confirming that COVID-19 measures in China have impacted the production of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. While the true scale of these disruptions is yet to be ascertained, Apple has indicated that customers will experience longer wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While Apple does not have an immediate solution to tackle this problem, the company is making efforts to ensure it does not face such a crisis in the future. To that effect, Apple's partner Foxconn is now considering quadrupling its workforce in India to increase the production capacity of made-in-India iPhones.