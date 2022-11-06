Apple Warns iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max Deliveries Will Take Longer Than Usual
Apple took the wraps off its iPhone 14 series, including the two high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, during its September event. It didn't take long for the latest and greatest iPhones to hit shelves, but now, only around two months later, things have changed. According to a press release issued by the company, consumers should expect to wait longer than usual to receive their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max orders. The reason is related to supply chain struggles in China, where a factory that makes iPhones is currently limited due to Covid-19 restrictions in the city where it is located.
The pandemic dealt a strong blow to the global supply chain, and the tech and automotive industries still haven't recovered as a result. Though improvements in availability have been made, the virus remains a problem and, as evidenced by Apple's new announcement, it still has the potential to disrupt life. The company says demand for its two Pro models is high, but if you haven't already received one, you may end up waiting a while for your order to arrive.
China puts city on lockdown over Covid-19 concerns
On November 2, Reuters reported that the city of Zhengzhou in China was back under temporary restrictions over concerns about potential outbreaks of Covid-19. Zhengzhou, which has a population of around 13 million people, is home to a Foxconn factory that produces the majority of Apple's iPhones. The renewed restrictions spurred questions about what kind of effect the changes would have on Foxconn, though there was no clear answer available at the time. Reports from workers claimed strict conditions and lack of adequate care had caused some people to flee the factory ahead of the lockdown (via HKFP).
We now have an answer about its impact on iPhone production, and it comes in the form of a press release from Apple. The company explains that measures have "temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max" factory, which has resulted in "operating at significantly reduced capacity." Though it sounds like the facility is still up and running to some degree, the effects of this slowdown will be reflected in device availability.
As part of its statement, Apple explained, "We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products." Beyond that, Apple says that it is working with Foxconn on this issue, but no time frame has been provided at this time regarding anticipated shipment delay durations and how long it may be until production returns to normal.