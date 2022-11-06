Apple Warns iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max Deliveries Will Take Longer Than Usual

On November 2, Reuters reported that the city of Zhengzhou in China was back under temporary restrictions over concerns about potential outbreaks of Covid-19. Zhengzhou, which has a population of around 13 million people, is home to a Foxconn factory that produces the majority of Apple's iPhones. The renewed restrictions spurred questions about what kind of effect the changes would have on Foxconn, though there was no clear answer available at the time. Reports from workers claimed strict conditions and lack of adequate care had caused some people to flee the factory ahead of the lockdown (via HKFP).

We now have an answer about its impact on iPhone production, and it comes in the form of a press release from Apple. The company explains that measures have "temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max" factory, which has resulted in "operating at significantly reduced capacity." Though it sounds like the facility is still up and running to some degree, the effects of this slowdown will be reflected in device availability.

As part of its statement, Apple explained, "We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products." Beyond that, Apple says that it is working with Foxconn on this issue, but no time frame has been provided at this time regarding anticipated shipment delay durations and how long it may be until production returns to normal.