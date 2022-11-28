Foxconn Protests May Mean 6 Million Fewer iPhone Pros For Apple This Year

For more than 15 years, Apple's business model of outsourcing the manufacturing of its hardware products to factories in China functioned like clockwork, despite occasional controversies surrounding horrible working conditions and concerns about worker rights. As a result, Apple's contract manufacturing partners could largely deliver on their production commitments to Apple even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. However, a resurgence of the virus across China in 2022 — and unrest among contract workers employed at iPhone factories across the country — is now leading to a situation where Apple is likely to miss its production targets for 2022 by a significant margin.

According to a Bloomberg report, the recent string of protests centered around one of Foxconn's biggest iPhone plants in the world means the company could end up with 6 million fewer "Pro" iPhones in 2022. Besides affecting the availability of iPhones during the holiday shopping season, this shortfall could also put a serious dent in Apple's profit margins for the last quarter of 2022.

At the center of this controversy is the Foxconn-run iPhone factory located in the city of Zhengzhou. Widely thought to be the world's largest iPhone factory, this facility churns out the majority of Apple's top-of-the-range iPhone Pro models. However, even before the protests broke out last week, production at this all-important iPhone factory had to be interrupted to comply with China's controversial zero-COVID policy that entails strict lockdowns and long quarantine periods.