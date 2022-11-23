Violent Protests Break Out At Foxconn iPhone Factory In Zhengzhou

Unacceptable wages, being forced to cohabit in a dormitory with COVID-positive colleagues, and food supply shortages for residents of the factory campus have led to unease and destructive protests at the Foxconn iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, China. Details of the protest are mostly available through social media activity and video live streams of the unrest, and offer an unusual glimpse into unease in the eastern nation, Reuters reports. While the surface-level issue at hand is poor conditions at Foxconn's plant, the undercurrent at play is a roiling frustration with China's oppressive yet ineffective COVID mitigation strategies.

The protests erupted in today's early morning hours local China time, per Reuters. Video footage on YouTube captured parts of the event. Darkness and low video quality show mostly a general sense of amassed chaos — although at points multiple plumes of (presumably) tear gas are visible, as well as jostling crowds and shouting. According to Reuters, plant employees were yelling "give us our pay!" while standing off to security armed with batons and full hazmat equipment. An unnamed source told Reuters that the protests have not disrupted iPhone output, and a Foxconn statement reportedly denies any allegations of withheld pay or COVID-positive staff remaining in their dorms.