Apple May Be Struggling With iPhone 15 Pro's Most Fascinating Feature

For several months, there have been rumors about Apple's plans to replace the existing physical buttons with the introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro. After analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first suggested the use of capacitive touch buttons with feedback simulated by the iPhone's Taptic Engine, various other sources have corroborated the development and added info about these reinvented buttons. However, a new report from Kuo indicates these capacitive buttons might have been dropped from the iPhone 15 Pro's feature list.

Citing "unresolved technical issues" prior to production, Kuo reports that Apple has decided to return to physical buttons as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models get ready to enter production. Meanwhile, analyst Jeff Pu attributes this decision to the complexities these buttons add to the interior design of the iPhone.

The decision will allow Apple to stay on track with its production timeline and prevent delays in the iPhone 15's launch and product deliveries.