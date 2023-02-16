iPhone 15 Pro Leak Tips Trimmed Bezels And An Updated Charging Port

The iPhone 15 series won't hurt your hands if fresh leaks are to be believed. Per case-based renders obtained by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro will embrace slightly curved sides, unlike the sharp edges that Apple's iPhone 12 quartet introduced, a divisive design that has continued its hurtful run all the way up to the current-gen iPhone 14 series phones. The metallic side rails will still be flat, but at least the phone will be comfortable to hold.

Another notable change is that the bezels look slimmer compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, but the pill-shaped Dynamic Island is here to stay. On the flip side, the camera island appears to have grown even bigger, which is also a sign that the underlying imaging hardware has also been improved. Rumors suggest that the telephoto lens will get an upgrade, adopting the periscope engineering seen on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to deliver a higher zoom output.