iPhone 15 Pro Leak Tips Trimmed Bezels And An Updated Charging Port
The iPhone 15 series won't hurt your hands if fresh leaks are to be believed. Per case-based renders obtained by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro will embrace slightly curved sides, unlike the sharp edges that Apple's iPhone 12 quartet introduced, a divisive design that has continued its hurtful run all the way up to the current-gen iPhone 14 series phones. The metallic side rails will still be flat, but at least the phone will be comfortable to hold.
Another notable change is that the bezels look slimmer compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, but the pill-shaped Dynamic Island is here to stay. On the flip side, the camera island appears to have grown even bigger, which is also a sign that the underlying imaging hardware has also been improved. Rumors suggest that the telephoto lens will get an upgrade, adopting the periscope engineering seen on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to deliver a higher zoom output.
A major refresh, inside and out
Apple also appears to have removed the clicky volume and power buttons and it looks like the rumored solid-state buttons have been locked for the iPhone 15 Pro duo — at least based on the unofficial renders, of course. These buttons follow the same approach as the iPhone 8's Touch ID button, which doesn't actually move vertically on pressing, but recognizes the gesture and provides haptic feedback thanks to the vibration motor underneath. Apple has apparently reworked the mute switch, as well. The most notable change, however, is the port.
Exclusive: This is iPhone 15 Pro: Thinner bezels, thicker 'curve' design, no Lightning port, more https://t.co/XBqUQBkb2W by @MaxWinebach
— 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) February 16, 2023
The report claims that the renders depict a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. That shift is happening due to an EU mandate, which seeks to standardize a USB-C port on consumer electronics, including smartphones. However, some rumors claim that the next-gen iPhones will only work with USB-C cables supplied by Apple or those carrying its M-Fi certified. The iPhone 15 series is still months away from its official arrival, and it is entirely plausible that Apple might make design changes and the final product might not look the same as the leaked renders.